Government targets civil service productivity

Agni Deo Singh [left] and Premila Kumar [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

The Ministry of Employment is rolling out a suite of initiatives aimed at boosting public sector productivity.

This includes enhanced training, wellness programs, and the appointment of productivity champions across ministries.

Minister Agni Deo Singh states that restoring morale in the civil service is the first step in improving output, saying a “happy worker” is a productive worker.

He says pay rises, regularization of contracts, and the extended retirement age are being used as measures to lift workforce confidence.

“When our public servants feel valued, respected and fairly treated, they perform at their best. And when they perform at their best, the entire machinery of government operates more efficiently, delivering improved services and outcomes for the public and the nation.”

Singh also outlined the new Fiji Learning Institute for Public Service, designed to strengthen leadership, digital skills, and professional development among civil servants.

However, Opposition MP Premila Kumar also questioned whether the government has measured tangible results from these reforms.

“My question to him is whether he has taken any survey as a minister responsible for productivity to gauge whether the salary increases, the contracts, etc. has resulted in any increase in productivity and customer satisfaction that is the public.”

In response the Minister said that the government is working with ministries to implement continuous productivity improvements.

