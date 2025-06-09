Government plans major road upgrades in Kadavu

Minister for Transport and Public Works, Ro Filipe Tuisawau [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

The Minister for Transport and Public Works, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, has reaffirmed his Ministry’s commitment to improving infrastructure in Kadavu, with plans to connect Drue village, currently only accessible by boat via a new road from Namara Road.

The Fiji Roads Authority and Public Works Department aim to include the project in the 2026–27 budget, with earlier prioritization possible if funding is secured.

In Parliament, updates were also shared on other Kadavu road projects where he confirmed the completion of the Vunisea to Vacalea Access Road.

Upcoming works include the Jioma Crossing and full pavement construction, with a total investment of $9.9 billion.

Additional upgrades are planned for village access routes.

These improvements aim to boost market access, health, and education services.

Ro Tuisawau says, FRA also plans to seal village frontages and conduct coastal protection works along Nabukelevu Road.

Other initiatives include solar lighting at key jetties, community contracts for vegetation control, and scoping studies for future projects.

These developments are expected to bring significant socio-economic benefits and support tourism in maritime communities.

