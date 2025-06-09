Government invests $1M in kava research

file photo

The government is investing $1 million this financial year to boost kava research.

Ministry of Agriculture Director of Research, Dr. Shalendra Prasad, says the focus is on developing disease-resistant varieties of the crop, which continues to be threatened by kava dieback disease.

“We are also partnering with international research institutions to undertake research to find out and to develop resistance within these varieties.”

Dr. Prasad says Fiji has 13 known kava varieties, but global research on the crop remains limited.

He adds that alongside research, the Ministry is also raising awareness and training farmers on proper management practices to protect their crops from diseases.

