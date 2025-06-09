Government considers Facebook, YouTube restrictions

Fiji is exploring tighter regulation of social media amid rising concerns over misinformation and online harm.

Communications Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica said the government was studying Australia’s and Malaysia’s approaches.

This, he said included possible bans on platforms like Facebook and YouTube for younger users.

Communications Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica.

Kamikamica states that the spread of false or misleading content has contributed to serious consequences, including documented cases of suicide, and governments must act to protect citizens’ welfare.

“You know people are now you know documented as you know even you know committing suicide of these kind of things and as a responsible government we cannot allow you know these things to continue and so you know we are in the early stages of working through information gathering once the government is very clear on what it wants to do then we’ll go through the normal process.”

Kamikamica notes that the Online Service Commission currently has weak powers to enforce accountability and that reforms will be considered alongside new legislation.

The Minister adds that any law would follow standard consultation processes through cabinet and Parliament, aiming for a balanced approach that safeguards freedom while protecting public safety.

Kamikamica emphasises that technology offers many benefits, but governments must also address its risks, particularly for children under 16 and vulnerable communities.

Fiji, he adds is in the early stages of reviewing social media laws, with potential restrictions and misinformation regulations likely to be debated within the next 12 months to better safeguard the public.

