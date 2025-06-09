Government appoints fuel controller and advisory committee

[ Source: Ministry of Environment and Climate Change / Facebook ]

The government has taken precautionary steps to strengthen Fiji’s fuel supply resilience in response to global uncertainties.

The cabinet has approved the drafting of regulations to support contingency measures, including the ability to prioritise fuel allocation for essential services and critical infrastructure if needed.

To strengthen coordination, the Permanent Secretary for Public Works will be appointed the fuel controller.

A Fuel Advisory Committee will be appointed, comprising key permanent secretaries.

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A Cabinet Subcommittee for Energy will also be created to oversee energy-related matters and guide a coordinated national response

The cabinet in a statement says these measures are in response to escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and instability in global energy markets, which may affect international oil supply chains and fuel prices.

Fiji currently has arrangements in place for up to three months of national fuel supply.

The government will continue to closely monitor global developments, incoming fuel shipments, and domestic stock levels.

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