GoldFM ROC Market wraps the year with gratitude and success

Closing the year on a high note, the last GoldFM ROC Market of the year drew a sizable crowd as attendees enjoyed the renowned array of delicious food, handmade crafts, and stylish accessories.

Vendors showcased a variety of homemade items, making the event an impressive wrap-up for the year.

The stall owner at the ROC market, Bridgeton Middenway, expressed gratitude for the continuous support received from customers throughout the year.

“You know, we had wonderful people that come through the whole year and supported us. You know without the customers, without our friends and families that supported each vendor by buying, you know we wouldn’t have been here”.

Middenway also thanked the organizers for bringing people together through the event.

Meanwhile, the popular Filipino dumpling and ice juice owner, Bhrokelyn Relos, did not regret coming to the event throughout the year.

“We try our best to go and give people what they want, and if dumplings and juice are what they want then we give it to them”.

These stall owners have had a great 2023, not only making good sales but also creating lasting impacts with customers. They are excited about what’s in store for them in the New Year.