Golden Point Resort denies allegations

Golden Point Resort has rejected claims made by a Nadi-based school that it mistreated students and staff during a planned school trip yesterday.

In a statement, the resort said the school had failed to confirm its booking by providing proof of payment, despite several follow-up emails.

When the group arrived, the resort says only four rooms had been booked for 26 people, and the school director became frustrated when asked to clarify room allocations.

The resort also claims students brought in outside food and drinks, which is against resort policy, and were asked to eat in a designated area away from the restaurant.

Management says students and staff became loud, disrespectful, and began recording resort staff without permission.

It’s alleged that students made taunting remarks, with one staff member being racially insulted.

The resort says it called the police after the group continued to cause disturbances, but the school left before officers arrived.

Golden Point insists no abuse occurred from its staff and has contacted the police to review security footage.

The resort adds that the situation was escalated by the school’s director, who allegedly name-dropped a former senior politician to exert influence.

