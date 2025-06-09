Gillian Kumar turning diabetes into strength

When Gillian Kumar was diagnosed with diabetes, fear crept in almost immediately.

Already living with other medical conditions, the diagnosis felt like another heavy weight added to her young life.

Kumar says she remembered feeling scared, unsure of what lay ahead, while her parents worried deeply about how the condition would affect her future.

But Kumar made a powerful decision early on that diabetes would not define her, and it would not stop her.

She says she knew there was always a solution, and instead of allowing fear to take over, she chose to listen, learn and take control.

By following medical advice, adjusting her diet and committing to healthier routines, Kumar slowly found her balance.

Today, diabetes is no longer something that frightens her, as it has become part of her life, something she manages, not something that manages her.

“You cannot always worry about ‘I have this’. Don’t let that stop you from what you’re doing. Always try to move forward.”

Like many young people living with diabetes, Kumar faced real and difficult moments, particularly at school.

Kumar credits her friends for standing by her side, always ready to help when she needed support the most.

Despite the challenges, the 21-year-old refuses to see diabetes as a limitation, instead, she views it as a wake-up call — one that taught her to care for her body with intention and discipline.

She believes negativity and constant overthinking can be especially damaging for young people who are newly diagnosed.

Her message to others living with diabetes is simple, honest and empowering, and that is to not let the condition take control of your thoughts.

Kumar’s journey is a reminder that while diabetes is not easy, it does not signal the end of dreams or ambitions.

With discipline, support and a positive mindset, she shows that life does not stop with a diagnosis — it can move forward with strength, purpose and hope.

