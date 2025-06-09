GCC warns against misuse of traditional forgiveness

[file photo]

The Great Council of Chiefs is urging stronger family and community leadership to tackle rising social issues in Fiji, including sexual offences, teenage pregnancies, and drug abuse.

GCC Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula expressed concern that some caregivers are committing serious crimes against children. He highlighted that the traditional apology protocol, Veisorosorovi, is often being misused.

“It is something we sympathize with. We read in the media that the same people responsible for children’s welfare are committing these degrading acts. The traditional protocol of seeking apology, called Veisorosorovi, is taken out of context.”

Ratu Viliame said Veisorosorovi was meant for resolving disputes or minor offences, not to excuse sexual assault or rape. He added that offenders must face the legal system and longer sentences before being reintegrated into the community.

He also stressed the need for strong family leadership, urging parents to protect children and report offences to the police. Ratu Viliame noted that active family guidance can reduce drug-related crimes and ease the burden on the Fiji Police Force.

The GCC continues to collaborate with the police, church, and New Zealand counterparts to address youth and social challenges nationwide.

