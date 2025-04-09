FTA backs review of outdated Education Act

The Fijian Teachers Association believes that the Education Act 1966 is outdated.

General Secretary Paula Manumanunitoga says for this reason they welcome the decision made by Cabinet for a nationwide consultation to review the Act.

Manumanunitoga says the current Act has limitations and does not address evolution in the education sector.

He says that he is urging members of the public to attend the prospective event in numbers and be part of the development of the sector.

The FTA General Secretary says contributions from members of the public are important as they will shape the future of education in the country.

He further says that there are various platforms that will be set up for those who cannot access the consultation event.

Manumanunitoga reiterated that it is better to be part of the reform now than have grievances later.

