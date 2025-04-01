Free medical help for seniors

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji]

The Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection has acknowledged the Pacific Specialists Healthcare for providing free medical consultations and medication to people aged 65 and older.

This initiative aims to improve healthcare access for seniors who may struggle to get the care they need.

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Sashi Kiran explained how this program shows the power of community action in supporting the elderly.

The initiative is an extension of existing government support, helping more senior citizens access essential healthcare services.

While the government programs offer free consultations and medications to some elderly people, Kiran stated that this new initiative ensures even more seniors benefit from these services, improving their quality of life.

She also pointed out the growing problems facing the elderly, including neglect, abuse and mental health challenges.

The Minister pointed out the need for everyone to work together to care for older citizens, especially as many are left vulnerable when family members move away.

The Ministry is also organizing more opportunities for the elderly to socialize and get support, including a Recreational Day at Sukuna Park on Friday.

The event will offer free health checks, wellness activities and entertainment to celebrate the contributions of seniors.

Kiran adds that these efforts are essential to ensuring that elderly people feel respected and cared for.

With support from PSH and other partners, the Ministry aims to create a more inclusive and caring Fiji for all seniors.

