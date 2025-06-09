FRCS steps up measures to secure ports and waters

File Photo

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service is taking significant steps to strengthen the security of Fiji’s ports, waters, and international entry points.

Central to these efforts is the integration of advanced passenger intelligence systems to ensure the safe and lawful entry of vessels and travelers.

FRCS Director of Border and Customs, Shelini Kumar says they are implementing the Advanced Passenger Information system while exploring the ATSG system through the World Customs Organization.

“So now FRCS has set up an integrated targeting center, which also houses a passenger intelligence and information unit, which is at Nadi, and it has been given fruitful interceptions. So to enhance that unit, we need to have advanced information about traveling passengers. So we are working on some systems.”

Kumar says these measures are part of a broader national strategy aimed at strengthening border security.

Currently with what is happening on the ground is we receive information through the airlines once a flight departs from the country of origin. So we are currently working on that, but the advanced passenger information and the passenger notification requirements is something that immigration and customs are both working on.

The Director adds these measures complement existing procedures, including 48-hour pre-arrival reporting for yachts and vessels, continuous monitoring through the Navy base at MESC, and joint inspections involving Customs, Police, Navy, and Immigration officers.

