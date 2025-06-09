FRCS clarifies asset declaration rules apply to all e-wallets

File Photo

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service clarifies all cash holdings, whether in e-wallets, bank accounts, or other financial instruments, are subject to asset declaration requirements if they exceed the FRCS thresholds.

During a recent Standing Committee session, a Member of Parliament posed a question specifically regarding M-PAISA.

In response, FRCS advised that assets held under M-PAISA must be declared in accordance with the asset declaration rules.

Article continues after advertisement

However, FRCS says this response applies not only to M-PAISA, but to all forms of e-wallets and digital cash holdings, including but not limited to MyCash, Sole Vision Fintech, DuaPay and any other mobile wallet or digital cash platform

FRCS stresses that the mention of M-PAISA in the committee session was in response to a specific question and was not intended to single out any particular provider.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.