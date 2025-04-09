FRA reports surge in vandalism cases

[Photo Credit: FRA/ Facebook]

The Fiji Roads Authority is raising concerns over the growing number of vandalism incidents, such as the removal of road signs, acts of graffiti on bus stops, and damage to other essential road infrastructure across the country.

The FRA says the road signs play a vital role in maintaining safe and efficient traffic flow, and when they are removed or damaged, it puts everyone at risk, compromising traffic safety and putting both drivers and pedestrians in danger.

The authority receives daily reports of graffiti on bus stops, bridges, and road signs.

It says these acts of vandalism not only compromise the safety of road users but also incur significant costs for the rehabilitation and maintenance of affected infrastructure, and such actions also hinder the authority’s ongoing efforts to maintain and improve Fiji’s road network.

The FRA is calling on all members of the public to treat public infrastructure with care, to report any incidents of vandalism to appropriate authorities, and to exercise greater responsibility on the roads.

