FRA plans road widening to ease traffic

[Source: Fiji Roads Authority/Facebook]

One of the challenges confronting the Fiji Roads Authority is the rapid increase in traffic on our roads and the limited capacity of our infrastructure to cope with the traffic demand.

Fiji Roads Authority Chief Executive Apisai Ketenilagi says they have identified key sections of the road that need to be widened.

Ketenilagi says the road between Laqere and Nadera is currently a two-lane road.

Therefore, they are already planning to widen it and have requested tenders for the proposed detailed investigation and design for the widening of Ratu Dovi Road and Fletcher Road.

“Design for that will begin from Laqere Junction of the Ratu Dovi Road, right towards Fletcher, Ratu Dovi to Nokonoko Road, and link to Golf Link towards Fletcher Road and right up to Laucala Bay Road. This is part of the overall capacity development plan to widen all those into four lanes.”

Ketenilagi says that a lot of traffic will be generated by the new development in the Valelevu Tax-Free Zone.

However, he adds that they have plans in place to link the area directly from Tuirara towards Veikoba, which will link back to Khalsa Road to help relieve traffic in the area.

