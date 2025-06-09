Four men busted for illegal security

Four men accused of running an illegal security operation in Suva have been placed under a strict curfew by the Magistrates Court.

They face charges of criminal trespass after allegedly entering a school without permission.

Three of the men are also charged with operating without a valid security license, violating the Security Industry Act.

Each was granted bail of $1,000 but must adhere to a 6pm to 6am curfew, avoid reoffending, and not interfere with witnesses.

The case is set to return to court on September 12.

