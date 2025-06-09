Former PM and Police Chief deny mutiny allegations

[Photo: Sainimili Magimagi]

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Commissioner of Police Sitiveni Qiliho have both pleaded not guilty to mutiny-related charges laid against them.

The two appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court before Magistrate Yogesh Prasad, each facing one count of inciting mutiny contrary to Section 72(1)(b) of the Crimes Act 2009.

In the first count, it is alleged that Bainimarama, between January 1 and July 31, 2023, sent Viber messages in Suva to Brigadier General Manoa Gadai, attempting to incite him to take command of or overthrow the authority of the Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Jone Kalouniwai.

Under the second count, Bainimarama and Qiliho are jointly charged. It is alleged that between July 1 and July 31, 2023, the two spoke to Lieutenant Colonel Atunaisa Vakatale, Colonel Aseri Rokoura, Colonel Viliame Draunibaka, and other senior RFMF officers in Suva, attempting to incite them to arrest the RFMF Commander and assume his authority unlawfully.

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The charges were laid under the Criminal Procedure Act following a complaint by a public officer.

During today’s hearing, full disclosures were presented, and a pre-trial conference date has been set for May 6.

The court also heard that the State will present 24 witnesses, and the trial may take up to two weeks.

Bail has been extended for both men, and the matter will be called again on May 6.

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