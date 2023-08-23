Former FDB officer fronts court

A former Relationship & Sales Officer of the Fiji Development Bank Joji Cavalevu has been charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption for corruption-related offences.

Cavalevu appeared before the Suva Magistrates Court late last week.

He is charged with twelve counts of falsification of documents, twelve counts of obtaining financial advantage and three counts of forgery.

Article continues after advertisement

It is alleged that between November 1st, 2017 to October 31, 2018, Cavalevu issued falsified receipts to twelve customers of the FDB who were making genuine payments to their accounts held by FDB and in doing so, obtained a financial advantage of more than $36,000 knowing or believing that he was not eligible to receive the said financial advantage.

It is further alleged that between February 2018 and October 31, 2018, Cavalevu made false documents namely quotations from three private companies with the intention to dishonestly induce the FDB officials to accept them as genuine and to dishonestly influence the exercise of their function.

Senior State Counsel Sera Fatafehi informed the court that the first phase of disclosures has been served.

Cavalevu has been granted a non-cash bail of $1,000 and ordered not to re-offend whilst on bail.

He was also ordered not to interfere with prosecution witnesses, not to change his residential address without first informing the Court and to surrender all travel documents.

Cavalevu is to report to the Navua Police Station every month starting this Friday.

A stop-departure order has been issued against him.

The matter has been adjourned to October 3rd.