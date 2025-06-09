Foreign investment tops Fiji’s outflows

[Source: Investment Diary]

Fiji’s net international investment position (IIP) stood at negative $15.7 billion as of 31st March this year.

This is according to new figures released by the Fiji Bureau of Statistics.

This marks a further decline from the negative $15.0 billion recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2024, indicating a continued trend of foreign investment into Fiji outpacing the nation’s investment abroad.

The IIP measures the difference between Fiji’s external financial assets and liabilities.

A negative IIP reflects a greater level of foreign obligations compared to the country’s overseas investments, underlining the ongoing reliance on external capital.

Total foreign liabilities increased to $22.3 billion in the March quarter, representing a one percent rise from the previous quarter.

This growth was attributed largely to increased direct investment and other financial obligations incurred during the period.

According to the Bureau, the structure of Fiji’s foreign liabilities is composed primarily of equity and investment fund shares, 59.1 percent, followed by loans, 24.6 percent, other accounts payable, 9.1 percent, currency and deposits, 3.5 percent, Special Drawing Rights, two percent, and debt securities, 1.4 percent.

The IIP report is compiled in accordance with the International Monetary Fund’s Balance of Payments and International Investment Position Manual, Sixth Edition (BPM6), and offers a detailed snapshot of Fiji’s financial engagements with the rest of the world.

The Bureau confirmed that the next quarterly release, covering the June 2025 quarter, is scheduled for September 30.

