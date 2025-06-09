FNU saddened by discovery of abandoned newborn

[Source: File Photo]

The Fiji National University has expressed sadness over the recent discovery of an abandoned newborn at one of the hostels on the Natabua Campus in Lautoka.

The university says this has been deeply troubling for the entire university community.

In a statement FNU states that it is cooperating with the Police Force and other relevant authorities as the investigations continue.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, Minister for Women Sashi Kiran believes the young woman carrying the child likely did not feel safe seeking assistance.

Kiran adds that single mothers often face loneliness and fear during such challenging circumstances.

She is appealing to young girls to seek assistance from the available support services and assures them that they will not be judged.

“First of all, there is a lot of assistance available for sexual and reproductive health. There is education, and there are hubs and medical centres around the country which do not judge you and provide you with the necessary tools to protect yourself from pregnancy. And if somebody has gotten pregnant, there is help available.”

Kiran adds that the priority right now is the child, and the department is working closely with the Ministry of Health and the police to ensure the child’s well-being.

She says they are also in contact with the young woman and are reaching out to provide her with the necessary support.

Kiran is urging family members to engage in open conversations with young girls and boys about the impacts of relationships and how to protect themselves from unwanted pregnancies, sexually transmitted infections, and HIV.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.