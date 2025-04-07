FNPF launches new Vinaka Campaign

[ Source: supplied]

The Fiji National Provident Fund has renewed its commitment to delivering the best retirement outcomes for its members.

This commitment is being expressed through the launch of its Vinaka Campaign.

The Fund says the campaign is more than just a message of appreciation, it is a heartfelt expression of gratitude to all members who, through their dedication and hard work, help shape the future of Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

FNPF Chief Executive Viliame Vodonaivalu says that for nearly 60 years, the Fund has been a trusted guardian of Fijian retirement savings, consistently delivering strong returns, averaging six percent over the past decade.

Vodonaivalu assures members that they can be confident in the Fund’s continued efforts to secure their financial future.

He adds that FNPF is more than just a fund, it is a safety net for every Fijian worker, ensuring that when they finish their working life, they can enjoy the retirement they deserve.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.