FIU reports politically exposed individual to FICAC

[File Photo]

The Fiji Intelligence Unit has provided a report to the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption for a possible case of unexplained wealth as result of corruption and bribery.

This has been highlighted in FIU’s Annual Report 2022 which was tabled in Parliament by Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad yesterday.

According to the Fiji Financial Intelligence Unit, a politically exposed person was brought to the attention of the Fiji FIU for receiving large cash deposits from various individuals and entities in Fiji.

The Unit’s analysis reveals that from 2017 to 2022, the person received close to one million dollars in large cash deposits from various entities and foreigners in Fiji.

Further analysis shows that the person received remittances totalling $0.5 million from 2019 to 2022 and these remittances were received from various individuals and entities in four different countries.

It says most of the remittances, approximately $370,000.00, were received from one particular country and open source searches showed that the individual had travelled to that country in his capacity as a politically exposed person and met with numerous government officials.