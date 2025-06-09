Beche-de-mer monitoring in northern Lau completes

In a bid to boost sustainable marine resource management, the Fisheries Ministry completed its second round of beche-de-mer monitoring and data collection in the northern Lau group.

In a statement, the team said it achieved full coverage of targeted sites, visiting Tuvuca Island, Cikobia-i-Lau Island and Avea Island, despite challenging travel conditions across remote waters.

The Ministry said the exercise is aimed at establishing baseline data to guide development planning, monitor marine resources, and support evidence-based decision-making, noting that the data will also help identify community needs and ensure resources are managed effectively.

Beche-de-mer, or sea cucumbers, are vital to Fiji’s coral reef ecosystems, playing a role in nutrient recycling and sediment filtering.

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However, their high market value has made them vulnerable to overfishing.

The Ministry noted that regular monitoring is critical to assessing stock health, informing policies such as harvest limits and seasonal restrictions, and ensuring long-term sustainability for communities that depend on the resource.

Data collected from the three islands will now be analysed and compared with previous surveys to track population trends.

The Ministry of Fisheries further says the initiative supports efforts to manage Fiji’s blue economy sustainably while protecting marine ecosystems for future generations.