Finance sector called to lead in uncertain times

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad believes financial institutions will play a crucial role in enabling the bold ambitions of the Pacific region.

Prasad made the remarks while officiating at the Pacific Islands Investment Forum Workshop, hosted by the Fiji National Provident Fund at the Sheraton Resort in Denarau.

He acknowledged that while small island nations face acute vulnerabilities, they also have bold aspirations for development and resilience.

Article continues after advertisement

Prasad says the Pacific Islands Investment Forum provides a valuable space to exchange best practices adding that over the next two days,he hope attendees will engage in meaningful discussions and find practical solutions in these uncertain times.

The Deputy Prime Minister also stresses that the Fijian government remains committed to fostering a robust, inclusive, and forward-looking financial ecosystem.

He says the forum is timely as it will focus on cooperation, stronger regional ties, and building collective resilience through sound investment.

Prasad highlights the significant challenges facing the region, including global economic volatility, rising geopolitical tensions, and the ongoing threat of climate change.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.