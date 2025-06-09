Fiji’s tropical produce fills gap in NZ’s market

New Zealand High Commissioner Charlotte Darlow Speaking at the opening of the Agriculture Mini Trade Forum in Lami [Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/Facebook]

Fiji’s tropical produce fills a growing gap in New Zealand’s $2.7 billion fresh produce market, says New Zealand High Commissioner Charlotte Darlow.

Speaking at the opening of the Agriculture Mini Trade Forum in Lami, Darlow said Fiji now supplies more than 80 percent of the Pacific’s fresh produce exports to New Zealand, a figure that underlines the country’s strong position in regional trade.

She said these exports support rural livelihoods and advance two-way trade ambitions.

Darlow added that the New Zealand Ministry for Primary Industries is working closely with the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji and the Ministry of Agriculture to ensure exports are pest-free and compliant with New Zealand’s import standards.



Assistant Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna said farmers and exporters are the backbone of the economy and emphasized that the benefits of trade must reach all Fijians, including those in remote areas.

Tunabuna added the forum marks a new era where Fijian farms can feed the Pacific and beyond.

The forum brings together 150 growers, exporters, importers, and officials.

For the first time, New Zealand-based importers are attending in person to build direct links with local producers.

The event continues in Lami until tomorrow and will move to Nadi on Thursday.

