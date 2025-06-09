Fiji welcomes new UK envoy

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The new British High Commissioner presented his credentials to the President yesterday at the State House.

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu welcomed the High Commissioner Kanbar Hossein-Bor and conveyed best wishes on behalf of the Government and people of Fiji to King Charles III and the citizens of the United Kingdom.

He emphasised the enduring Fiji-UK partnership, particularly in climate change, sustainable development, and defence, calling for continued collaboration to elevate the relationship to new heights.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Reflecting on Fiji’s colonial heritage, the Ratu Naiqama noted the symbolic significance of historic government buildings and praised the nation’s journey from colonial rule to independence and modern statehood.

He invited the High Commissioner to visit the Great Council of Chiefs Complex in Draiba.

High Commissioner Hossein-Bor expressed admiration for Fiji’s global contributions, including peacekeeping, regional advocacy, and sporting excellence.

He acknowledged the depth of the UK-Fiji historical relationship and pledged to build on its strong foundation.

Hossein-Bor, a seasoned diplomat and former barrister, expressed admiration for Fiji’s progress and pledged to strengthen bilateral ties.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.