Fiji strikes dengue deal with global charity

Fiji may soon partner with a Hong Kong-based health charity to fight dengue fever.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka recently met with the Vice-Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and Chairman of the GX Foundation Leung Chun-yin

The group is a non-profit organisation that provides medical and public health support in countries along China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

The leaders discussed possible partnership with a strong focus on dengue prevention.

Leung said the Foundation is ready to work with the Health Ministry to help tackle the mosquito-borne disease.

He shared details of a pilot project in Timor-Leste that supports over 300 clinics.

These health centres were given mosquito lamps, nets, sticky traps and rapid dengue test kits.

The project also runs awareness sessions in the community.

Leung said the goal was to cut down cases of dengue through early diagnosis, education, and protection.

Rabuka said the work done by the Foundation was outstanding and said Fiji looked forward to working with them.

Also at the meeting were Acting Health Minister Filimoni Vosarogo and Assistant Minister Penioni Ravunawa.

