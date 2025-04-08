Too much trash, too few officers

[ Source: Suva City Council ]

Fiji still lacks the manpower to stop illegal dumping of wastes.

Permanent Secretary for Environment Dr. Sivendra Michael made this admission, saying although 219 Litter Prevention Officers exist across the country, these numbers remain inadequate to stem the tide of pollution.

The Permanent Secretary says Fiji’s waterways and vital mangrove ecosystems are increasingly choked by discarded rubbish.

Dr. Michael says the ministry is battling to keep pace due to severely limited manpower.

He says a mere eight officers are tasked with the monumental responsibility of waste pollution control nationwide.

He adds the ministry is encouraging more civil servants to become litter prevention officers to support the cleanup efforts.

“Here in the ministry we have an eight-member team for waste pollution control, which is really difficult; that’s why we have asked all civil servants to step up and become litter prevention officers.”

Dr. Michael says the government has also started a national anti-litter campaign to raise awareness.

He says the Prime Minister has launched the national anti-litter campaign, which follows a four-faced strategy.

The Permanent Secretary adds phrase one, which focuses on promoting civic pride and shifting public mindsets through ongoing education and awareness initiatives.

The EU Ambassador to the Pacific says community involvement is essential for creating lasting change and protecting the environment.

“Waste management is a hugely important area to look at, especially in the Pacific, where land is scarce and where also the awareness is maybe not yet where it could be.”

Plinkert also stresses the need for education and awareness programs to help people understand the environmental impact of waste.

