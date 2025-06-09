Fiji secures reduced tariffs on exports to U.S

Following negotiations with the United States, Fiji has been able to secure a 15 percent tariff on exports.

The Ministry of Trade has welcomed the United States’ decision to reduce the reciprocal tariff on Fijian-origin exports from 32% to 15%.

This development follows engagement by Fiji with the Office of the United States Trade Representative, aimed at protecting market access for Fijian goods.

Article continues after advertisement

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says that this is a strong signal that early and principled engagement works.

“We made our case clearly, and the U.S. has responded positively. This reduction offers welcome relief to our exporters and helps preserve their competitiveness in the U.S. market.”

Kamikamica says that the reduced tariff rate will take effect from Friday, 8th August, applied to all goods of Fijian origin unless excluded under specific provisions.

He adds that Fiji is committed to advancing these discussions in good faith, and the ultimate goal is to significantly reduce the 15% tariff and explore all available avenues to ensure improved market access for Fijian exports.

The DPM adds that Fiji’s case, as is the case for other Pacific Island Countries, is grounded in compelling facts and economic reason as we account for less than 0.0001 percent of total U.S. imports, posing no discernible threat to U.S. industry.

Kamikamica says that our exports are largely small-scale, niche, non-competing, and seasonal, often complementing rather than substituting U.S. production.

“Fiji’s weighted average tariff on U.S. goods is around 1.8 percent, with over 60 percent of tariff lines already set at zero.”

He adds that these facts reinforce Fiji’s position that additional tariffs on Fijian goods warrant careful reconsideration in light of our trade profile and cooperation.

Fiji’s approach also advanced its national interests with broader regional gains, as the US has confirmed that the uniform 15% tariff rate now applies to a number of Pacific Island Countries.

Many of whom were previously subject to higher rates, as a direct result of Fiji’s persistent advocacy on behalf of the region.

Kamikamica adds that technical discussions with USTR are ongoing, particularly on the development of a proposed “Zero List” on Fijian exports that may qualify for 0% tariffs, which will focus on products not produced in the U.S., offering a competitive edge for Fijian exporters.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.