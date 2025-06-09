Fiji reaffirms fiscal discipline in talks with IMF leaders

Source: Ministry of Finance

Fiji has reaffirmed its commitment to fiscal discipline and long-term sustainable development during key meetings on the sidelines of the 2025 Internatonal Monetary Fund and World Bank Annual Meetings in Washington D.C.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad, together with Assistant Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Sakiusa Tubuna met with the IMF Director for Asia Pacific Development and the IMF Executive Director for Asia Pacific to discuss Fiji’s economic performance, the 2025/2026 Budget, and future IMF engagement.

Professor Prasad emphasized the Government’s strong focus on building a robust medium-term fiscal framework to support sustainable growth, improve ease of doing business, and enhance the regulatory environment.

Article continues after advertisement

He noted that political stability is key to fostering a predictable economic landscape, supported by strengthened institutions and international collaboration.

The Governments vision to achieving high-income status by 2050 was underscored as a central pillar of the country’s National Development Plan, which balances economic growth with environmental sustainability and social development.

Professor Prasad further called for tailored policy advice and technical assistance to address the unique vulnerabilities of small island economies, while emphasizing the need for capacity building, regional cooperation, and social stability in the Pacific.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.