Fiji prepared more than 900 evacuation centre

Fiji is ramping up preparations for the cyclone season with over 900 evacuation centres being readied nationwide.

Director Napolioni Bosewaqa says these centres located in schools, churches, and other designated buildings are undergoing operational readiness checks to ensure they’re safe, accessible, and equipped to serve the public.

“We’re working with agencies to assess whether these buildings are fit to be used as evacuation centres should the need arise,”

Boseiwaqa says, the checks are part of a broader month-long awareness campaign led by the NDRMO, aimed at strengthening disaster preparedness across all divisions.

In addition to readiness checks, the office has developed a retrofitting guideline for evacuation centres. This document outlines safety standards and design considerations, including provisions for women, children, and persons with disabilities.

With climate change contributing to unpredictable weather patterns, officials say early preparation is critical even in a season forecasted to be relatively calm.

