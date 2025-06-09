Fiji is entering a new era of global engagements: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka during his trip to Sydney [Source: Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Fiji is entering a new era of global engagement as the country continues to strengthen diplomatic ties and expand international cooperation across governance, trade, and digital security.

Delivering his Ministerial Statement in Parliament, Rabuka says October 2025 was a month of significant diplomatic progress, marking several milestones in Fiji’s foreign policy agenda.

He highlighted the launch of the Australia-Fiji Governance Partnership, a four-year, $25 million initiative aimed at supporting civil service reform, accountability, and democratic governance.

Article continues after advertisement

“As the Minister of Foreign Affairs I have witnessed the consolidation of several key international partnerships, partnerships that directly support our national development agenda and our people both at home and overseas.”

Rabuka also announced the deepening of Fiji’s bilateral ties with Israel, following the recent opening of Fiji’s resident diplomatic mission in Jerusalem.

He says his meeting with Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sharon Haskell led to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Cyber Security Cooperation between Fiji and Israel’s National Cyber Directorate.

He adds that Israel’s global leadership in cyber security would help Fiji build institutional and technological capacity to counter emerging threats, while also opening new opportunities for digital innovation and technology transfer.

Rabuka also shared that he received a late-night call from the President of Fiji, confirming positive discussions in Abu Dhabi and pledges of support for Fiji’s long-standing role in international peacekeeping.

“Fiji stands firmly in support of all efforts that advance peace, rebuild communities, and promote lasting security for Israel and its neighbours.”

Responding to the Prime Minister’s statement, Opposition MP Faiyaz Koya commended the initiatives, particularly the Australia-Fiji Governance Partnership, describing it as a cornerstone of Fiji’s foreign relations and development aspirations.

“One of the strongest, deepest commitments we have with our neighbours has always been, and will probably always be, Australia,”

He acknowledged Australia’s ongoing support in areas such as parliamentary strengthening, elections, taxation, and statistics — calling the partnership “phenomenal” in its impact on Fiji’s institutions.

Both government and opposition members appeared aligned in recognising the value of Fiji’s expanding diplomatic network.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.