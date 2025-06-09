Fiji fights for fair deal in US market

Fiji is pushing for better trade terms with the United States as key exports face a 10 percent tariff that hurts market access.

Trade Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica shares that they are negotiating with the US trade representative and are hopeful for a favorable hearing that could lower tariffs on Fijian goods.

“We have been negotiating with the USTR, which is the trade office for the U.S. We are cautiously hopeful and optimistic that we will get a favorable hearing, and hopefully that translates into better tariff rates for exporters from Fiji.”

Article continues after advertisement

Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad adds that a positive outcome could strengthen Fiji’s trade ties with one of its main international partners.

The Ministry of Trade states the goods under the 10 percent tariff include bottled water, kava, fish, wood artifacts, and sugar product,s some of Fiji’s top exports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.