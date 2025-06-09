Fiji committed to defense corporation with China

Fiji and China’s partnership in the defense and security sector is focused on peacekeeping, humanitarian assistance, training exchanges and capacity building.

Minister for Defence Pio Tikoduadua stated this during the commemoration of the 98th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army of the People’s Republic of China last night in Suva.

He says that Fiji’s defense diplomacy is rooted in balance, friendship, and respect.

Tikoduadua adds that Fiji acknowledges the support that China has shared on both the diplomatic and defense fronts.

“All the assistance that Fiji has received from China, particularly in the recent past. And I would like to, in a special way, acknowledge the assistance as well that we continue to receive from the Republic of Fiji military forces.”

The minister has reaffirmed Fiji’s relations and development goals with China.

He states that China-Fiji bilateral relations have become a model among all the Pacific Island countries, even in difficult times.

The bilateral defense cooperation between the two countries has been deepened in recent years, and there will be more exchanges to happen in the future.

