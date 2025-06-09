Fiji and UK set for new era of partnership

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji and the UK will work more closely on climate change, education, and cultural ties under new plans by the new British High Commissioner to Fiji, Kanbar Hossein-Bor.

He said the two countries share values and a strong history as members of the Commonwealth, with a common goal to protect people, land, and oceans.

“ I’m excited about what we can achieve together to deepen the special bonds that tie our two nations, whether through cooperation to tackle climate change, strengthening our education links, or deepening our cultural ties, including our shared love of rugby.”

Hossein-Bor states he is excited about what both countries can achieve together, from fighting climate change and boosting education links to celebrating a shared love of rugby.

He has also paid tribute to Fijians serving in the British Armed Forces, saying their contributions and sacrifices are valued.

The new High Commissioner presented his credentials to President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu at the State House yesterday.

