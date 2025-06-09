Fiji and Solomon Islands Justice Ministers to boost regional cooperation

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Fiji’s Minister for Justice and Acting Attorney-General, Siromi Turaga, continued his official visit to Honiara with a series of meetings aimed at strengthening justice-sector cooperation between Fiji and the Solomon Islands.

Turaga met with Solomon Islands Minister for Justice and Legal Affairs, Clezy Rore, to discuss recent reforms in Fiji, including the launch of Fiji’s Road to Reform: Law and Justice Sector Roadmap 2025–2029 which outlines Fiji’s plan to modernize and improve justice services over the next five years.

Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to the Twinning Program, an agreement designed to support professional exchanges and institutional development across the two countries.

Article continues after advertisement

Turaga also paid a courtesy visit to Chief Justice Sir Albert Palmer, where they discussed judicial cooperation and opportunities to improve access to justice in the Pacific.



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Further meetings focused on strengthening ties between Fiji and Solomon Islands institutions, as well as expanding capacity-building and technical collaboration.

Turaga praised the Solomon Islands for their digital advancements in justice and said the exchanges during his visit would support ongoing reforms in both countries.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.