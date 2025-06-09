Fiji and Japan strengthen heritage and development cooperation

[Photo: MINISTRY OF MULTI ETHNIC AFFAIRS/ FACEBOOK]

The Minister for Public Enterprises, Charan Jeath Singh, received a courtesy visit from the Japanese Ambassador to Fiji, Hiroshi Tajima, to discuss strengthening cooperation between Fiji and Japan.

Discussions focused on enhancing collaboration in key areas, including public enterprises, culture, heritage, arts, and multi-ethnic affairs, with a strong emphasis on promoting social cohesion.

During the meeting, Singh highlighted Fiji’s key heritage assets, including the Fiji Museum and Levuka Historic Port Town, which is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

He also acknowledged Japan’s support in securing Levuka’s inscription.

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Key discussions also included ongoing technical assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency, which has enabled Japanese experts to train Fijian carpenters in traditional techniques to preserve heritage buildings, particularly wooden colonial structures.

Singh noted opportunities for further collaboration through demonstration projects focused on restoring heritage buildings, as well as support for developing a virtual museum and continued assistance to the Fiji Museum.

He also highlighted the need to support building owners in Levuka with maintenance and restoration work, including upgrades to ageing structures.

The meeting further discussed the re-establishment of the National Heritage Committee and the Fiji World Heritage Committee to strengthen governance, coordination, and long-term preservation efforts.

Ambassador Tajima reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to supporting Fiji, highlighting ongoing cooperation in areas such as health, education, security, maritime development, capacity building, labour mobility, and judicial cooperation.

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