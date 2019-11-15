FICAC targets primary school students in anti-corruption campaign

Starting them young, the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption today clarifying their approach to better governance in schools.

In a joint submission before the Public Accounts Committee, FICAC explained their awareness campaign as part of the Report on Performance Audit on the Effectiveness of Institutional Framework for Preventing Corruption.

FICAC’s Principal Corruption Prevention Officer for the Central Eastern Division, Arti Naidu, explained that while their campaign is nationwide, they focus on ensuring primary school level children better understand what corruption is and how it can be curbed.

“We have got more than 25 sessions with teachers and 11 sessions with tertiary level students. We have 23 sessions with school students and nine good kiddo sessions. When we speak about Good Kiddo, this is specifically designed program just for primary school students so that they understand the concept and its moral values based education in terms of anti-corruption.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education also clarified that there have been several instances where suspected fraud cases were referred to the Commission for further investigation.