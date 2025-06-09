FHTA responds to FTUC criticism

[file photo]

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association has rejected claims by the Fiji Trades Union Congress, saying the union has misrepresented its stance on the Employment Relations Amendment Bill 2025.

FHTA Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington says the association supports fair labour practices but wants balanced laws.

“While Section 19A of the Bill states that inspectors should ‘assist workers and employers,’ the legislation also gives them broad discretion to issue notices, impose penalties, and enter workplaces.”

The Association says these expanded powers could create uncertainty for employers, especially small and medium businesses.

It also dismissed FTUC’s claim that it condones wage theft, calling it “a gross misrepresentation.”

FHTA adds that 80% of tourism businesses are locally owned and SME-driven, warning that added red tape could hurt growth and business confidence.

The Association is urging that Bill No. 27 be carefully reviewed to protect workers while maintaining investor confidence and supporting Fiji’s National Development Plan

