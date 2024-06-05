femLINKpacific tackles tech-facilitated gender violence

National Consultation

Better internet connectivity and advanced mobile technologies have facilitated growth and development worldwide, but they are also having a negative impact on vulnerable groups in society.

Keeping this in mind, femLINKpacific has organized a three-day National Consultation to explore ways to bring peace and security to our communities.

femLINKpacific has partnered with the nonprofit organization Internews to work on a project called Shrinking the Enabling Environment of Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence.

Internews Program Officer, Asia Pacific – Ariel Magid says TGBV is often used to target public figures or high profile women leading to career and economic loss.

“It’s a double-edged sword for women, as it can be a space for both expression and opportunity, but also a vector for abusers. COVID-19 has worsened the situation as more women spend time online, increasing their exposure to these threats.”

femLINKpacific Chair, Michelle Tevita-Singh says it is critical to instill peace and security in our communities.

“In this digital age, technology can be a powerful force for good, enabling us to connect, to innovate, and address pressing climate issues. However, it also poses new risks as perpetrators of gender-based violence exploit digital platforms to harass, intimidate, and harm.”

The femLINKpacific representatives from different parts of the country have gathered in Suva to look at ways to win the war against TGBV.