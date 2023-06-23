Female sugarcane farmers contribution recognized

The Sugar Research Institute of Fiji has set its focus on female sugarcane farmers in an effort to recognize the vital role they play in the agriculture sector.

This is through the implementation of a capacity-building program that aims to train women on the best management practices of sugarcane farming.

Chief Executive Santiago Mahimairaja says the first-of-its-kind initiative focuses on the empowerment of women to increase their contribution in the sugar industry.

“I am very confident that our training program will help our women farmers achieve higher sugarcane production in Fiji. It will also attract new female farmers into sugarcane farming. So, with their improvement, they will play a major role in sugarcane production in the years to come.”

Mahimairaja says women have played a crucial role in the establishment and development of the sugar industry, but they have often been underrated.



SRIF Chief Executive Santiago Mahimairaja.

He says they also hope to attract other women into the sugar industry.

The Chief Executive says they are confident that the training will help female sugarcane farmers achieve maximum yield and harvest on their farms.

About 30 women are expected to participate at each venue around the country.

The capacity-building program is scheduled to commence next month.