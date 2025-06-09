FCS working to digitise records system

The Fiji Corrections Service is working to improve how it records and manages data, as it moves away from outdated manual systems.

Acting Commissioner Auta Moceisuva says one of the major findings after conducting an internal assessment was the lack of a strong statistical and information management system.

Moceisuva said the service was still heavily reliant on pen-and-paper methods to record information, which often slows down the process of collecting and analysing data.

“We are still using pen and paper when it comes to recording information. Sometimes it’s frustrating for someone who has worked with international organization and in the private sector. But it’s something that we are working around how to strengthen our information management system.”

Moceisuva says efforts are now underway to strengthen the agency’s information management capacity.

The FCS chief also points out that the service has begun discussions with the Fiji Bureau of Statistics and the Ministry of Justice Fiji to explore ways of digitizing records.

He states that these discussions also involve potential donor support through diplomatic partners.

Moceisuva adds that despite limited resources, the Corrections Service has started collecting data using simple applications, which is expected to help improve information management.

He adds that these initial steps will pave the way for the development of a larger and fully functional Management Information System in the future.

