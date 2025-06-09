FCS launches 150th celebration with affirmation

[ Source: Fiji Corrections Service / Facebook ]

In a special ceremony befitting its 150 Years celebration, the Fiji Corrections Service conducted a nation-wide Affirmation Oath of Allegiance Ceremony and Church Service which was shared and run LIVE to all its Divisional Centers attended by all over two sessions.

Acting Commissioner of Corrections, Sevuloni Naucukidi addressed his men and women LIVE via multi-media.

He states that this ceremony holds special significance as it coincides with our 150th Anniversary Celebration, 150 years of service, sacrifice and transformation under the banner of the Fiji Corrections Service.

Article continues after advertisement

Naucukidi says this milestone reminds us of FCS long and proud history, a history built on discipline, faith and an unwavering commitment to justice and rehabilitation.

He adds that the oath that officers re-affirm today is not just a set of words, it is a solemn covenant between you, your nation, and your God.

It is a pledge to uphold the laws of Fiji, to serve with integrity and to carry your duties out faithfully and fearlessly.

Naucukidi also took the time to honor those who have come before us, men and women who wore this uniform with pride, who faced challenges with courage, and who dedicated their lives to building safe and a more just Fiji.

“We are called to restore lives, to rebuild hope and to help those who have lost their way.”

He challenged all the men and women of the service to let their conduct reflect the values of their service, and to serve with humility and compassion reminding that authority means nothing without compassion.

He says that FCS stands as a symbol of professionalism, resilience and faith and look at new approaches in rehabilitation and to a future built on integrity and excellence.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.