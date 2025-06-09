FCEF criticizes FTUC over Employment Bill contribution

File Photo

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation is calling for a measured approach to aligning Fiji’s labour laws with international standards, warning that adopting excessive or unsustainable provisions could harm businesses and the economy.

Chief Executive Edward Bernard says while compliance with International Labour Organization Conventions is important, Fiji must ensure that new amendments to the Employment Relations (Amendment) Bill reflect the nation’s socio-economic realities.

“The ILO Conventions provide for the adoption of minimum labour standards. We must ensure that we are not over-reaching by adopting maximum and unsustainable standards for Fiji in the Employment Relations (Amendment) Bill.”

Article continues after advertisement

Bernard, who previously worked with both the ILO and the Ministry of Employment for more than 17 years, criticised the Fiji Trades Union Congress for what he described as an “irresponsible” push for conditions that could be difficult for employers to sustain.

In November 2023, Fiji’s Parliament passed the Employment Relations (Amendment) Bill 2023 to bring national legislation in line with ILO Convention 87 on Freedom of Association.

The same year, the government reconstituted the Employment Relations Advisory Board to ensure compliance with ILO Convention 144 on Tripartite Consultation.

Bernard said these developments demonstrated Fiji’s ongoing commitment to its international obligations and the successful collaboration between government, employers, and unions.

“These are very real examples where FCEF has supported the Government and FTUC to ensure compliance with ratified ILO Conventions.”

Mr Bernard cautioned that as a small developing island state, Fiji faces significant structural challenges, including a high cost of doing business, skills migration, and low productivity. He said these realities must guide how far Fiji can go in implementing international labour standards.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.