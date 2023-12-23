FCCC records 183 alleged breaches

FCCC enforcement teams conducting inspections [Source: Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission/Facebook]

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has recorded 183 alleged breaches from last month to date during its inspections.

Chief Executive, Joel Abraham, says 146 alleged breaches were recorded last month and 37 so far this month.

Since last month, the FCCC’s enforcement teams across the nation have conducted 2,440 inspections, primarily targeting potential unethical behavior among traders during this busy period.

Abraham says they have carried out 118 joint inspections with the Ministry of Health and various Municipal Councils, targeting key areas such as hygiene, storage, and distribution practices in markets, restaurants, and food production facilities.

Abraham has emphasized the FCCC’s zero-tolerance policy against any form of consumer deception.

He has called on the public to exercise increased vigilance during their Christmas shopping.