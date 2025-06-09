Farmers reject boycott claims

[Photo: PECELI NAVITICOKO]

Farmers in the North have rejected suggestions that they are deliberately delaying the start of the 2026 crushing season, arguing that rising fuel costs and unresolved harvesting payments are the real challenges facing the industry.

The comments come after the Fiji Sugar Corporation deferred the opening of the Labasa and Rarawai Mills, citing an insufficient number of harvesting gangs to support the start of crushing operations.

Growers maintain they are ready to harvest but are urging authorities to address concerns over fuel rebates, harvesting rates and other rising operational costs that continue to affect their profitability.

Cane farmer Mohammed Idris maintains that farmers have no intention of boycotting the season and are simply seeking solutions to concerns that have been raised for some time.

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“Farmers are always ready to harvest; it is not that they are trying to boycott or something like that. That is going on, people are saying. But the requests from the farmers are not being met. The fuel rebate question is there, is still pending. And the price that they are after, because in previous years they were given $105 up to $101, and then suddenly it came down to $85, whereas in the previous years the cost went up.”

Vunimoli cane farmer and operator Mohammed Hassan highlights that the rising cost of diesel and the current mechanical harvesting rate are making it increasingly difficult for operators to remain viable.

He argues that the current rate no longer reflects the true cost of harvesting, particularly as fuel prices continue to climb and machinery maintenance becomes more expensive.

Hassan notes that operators have already lodged submissions with the relevant authorities and remain hopeful that their concerns will be considered before harvesting activities gather pace.

Meanwhile, Vunicuicui cane farmer Deo Kumar welcomes the government’s recent top-up on delivery payments, describing it as a positive step for the industry.

He adds that farmers will meet later this week to discuss issues relating to the Memorandum of Growers Agreement with FSC and determine their collective position on matters affecting the sector.

Farmers believe that additional support, including possible fuel assistance, would help ease the financial burden on growers and contractors as they prepare for the delayed start of the crushing season.