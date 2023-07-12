Environment Ministry to investigate mystery blue water

[Source: Suva Harbor Foundation / Facebook]

The Ministry of Environment is undertaking tests to identify how some parts of the river along the Walu Bay area has turned blue.

People have been left baffled by the strange discolouring in the water, with some even sharing images on social media.

Assistant Minister for Environment, Sakiusa Tubuna says tests will be conducted to ensure there is minimal effect on the natural surroundings.

Tubuna adds the ministry is reminding commercial companies in the Walu Bay industrial area to ensure they have adequate procedures in place to dispose of waste materials.