Enhancing research capabilities crucial: Dr Devi

The Ministry of Health is currently working to enhance research and writing skills within the local and regional healthcare community.

Family Health Unit head, Dr. Rachel Devi, notes that many health professionals are not actively involved in writing research papers.

She emphasized that, despite heavy workloads and time constraints, research is crucial for shaping policies and strategic plans.

Dr. Devi stresses that writing research papers will contribute to professional development.

“As Fijians and Pacific Islanders, I think it is very important for us to write and publish rather than anyone coming and taking our data and doing that, so capacity development is something we are working on.”

Permanent Secretary Dr. James Fong states that one of the key discussions at the Pacific Islands Research Symposium 2023 was to escalate the process of research and implementation.

“One of the key mediators of implementation is good policy, so the ability to create policy that will direct funds for the implementation is another part of the discussion that we have.”

Dr Fong adds that this will further assist in reviewing policies.

According to the Ministry, funds are also allocated to support operational and necessary research capacity and development.

The Family Health Unit will be carrying out research this financial year.