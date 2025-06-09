Electoral system included in constitution review

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

The Constitution Review Commission will include an assessment of the electoral system incorporated in the 2013 Constitution.

Commissioner Dr John Fatiaki addressed concerns regarding whether voters will have sufficient time to understand a new system before the next election.

The Commission maintains that no decisions will be finalised without extensive public consultation.

The following concerns were raised that recommendations are expected in August, leaving limited time for public understanding of any electoral system changes before the polls.

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“I’ve just heard that the municipal council elections will be held on a first-past-the-post system. I presume everybody will be educated about that before the municipal elections are held in September. We have, after our final report is submitted, a minimum of eight months before the elections must be held. I think that answers the time frame.”

Chair Sevuloni Valenitabua reaffirmed that the amended Constitution will not be a repeat of how the 2013 Constitution was imposed.

The commission will engage three overseas experts – two lawyers and one legal draftsperson – to assist as it embarks on nationwide consultations.

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