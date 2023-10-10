Elderly remembered during Fiji Day celebration

The Golden Age Home in Lautoka was filled with excitement and a sense of patriotism today as its residents came together to celebrate Fiji’s Independence Day.

The heartwarming event featured lively entertainment and the talented band from Saint Thomas High School, making it a day to remember for the elderly residents.

In charge of the Golden Age Home, Clement Dari emphasizes that this celebration was not only about marking Fiji’s independence but also a heartfelt gesture to give back to the elderly who have contributed significantly to the nation’s growth over the years.

Article continues after advertisement

Dari says our elders have played a vital role in building the nation, and it’s only fitting that we recognize their contributions and make them feel special.

He says the excitement had been building for days among the residents as they eagerly awaited this remarkable event.

“This is something that just to boost up the moral as well. We are all celebrating because today is the 25th birthday for Fiji. So regardless, whether you are in this home or elsewhere, we are all Fijians. So, we celebrate when it comes to Fiji’s birthday.”

The atmosphere was filled with a sense of camaraderie, as they reminisced about their own experiences.

It also served as a reminder of the sacrifices and hard work that went into building Fiji.